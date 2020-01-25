69ºF

Fake tree crew distracts woman and burglarizes her home, South Daytona police say

Police asked public to be on lookout for red pickup truck

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Crime, Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fake tree crew distracted a woman and burglarized her home, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

Police said the suspects left in a red pickup truck.

Investigators said anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

Authorities posted a photo on Facebook in an attempt someone from the public would recognize the pickup truck.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

