Fake tree crew distracts woman and burglarizes her home, South Daytona police say
Police asked public to be on lookout for red pickup truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fake tree crew distracted a woman and burglarized her home, according to the South Daytona Police Department.
Police said the suspects left in a red pickup truck.
Investigators said anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.
Authorities posted a photo on Facebook in an attempt someone from the public would recognize the pickup truck.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.