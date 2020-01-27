Hazmat crew responds to Orange County gas station after boater pumps gas into cockpit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hazmat crew had to respond to a 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County after a boater pumped 30 gallons of gas into the cockpit of his 18-foot boat, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened around 11:35 a.m. Monday on the 2900 block of North Orange Blossom Trail.

After the 32-year-old boat owner from Orlando realized he just pumped $60 of fuel into the wrong place, he pumped $40 more into the right place. Squads 1 & 3 siphoned most of the fuel out. There were no evacuations or injures, and crews cleared the @7eleven just after 2:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/AdiiLnvNex — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 27, 2020

The fire rescue said he accidentally put the nozzle where the fishing poles go and pumped 30 gallons of gas into the cockpit.

Crews said when the Orlando boater realized he pumped $60 of fuel in the wrong spot he pumped $40 worth of gas in the right place.

Crews were able to siphoned most of the fuel out, according to fire rescue.

No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 2:30 p.m.