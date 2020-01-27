Person shot at home in DeLand, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – A shooting investigation is underway Monday afternoon at a home on West Beresford Avenue, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Officers said a male was shot there at about 12:30 p.m.

The male was taken to a hospital in Sanford. His condition is unknown.

The victim’s name, age and the extent of his injuries were not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.