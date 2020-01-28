2 Osceola County firefighters arrested during Gasparilla

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Two Osceola County firefighters were arrested Saturday during the Gasparilla festivities in Tampa, according to authorities.

Records show Paul McCorkell is accused of resisting an officer without violence while John Taylor faces a boating under the influence charge. They were both arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Charging affidavits for the two suspects were not immediately available.

Officials from Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS said both men are on paid administrative leave pending the results of an inquiry, which is standard procedure.

Taylor has been with the department since November 2001 and was promoted to battalion chief in June 2012. McCorkell has worked with the agency since January 2004 and was promoted to battalion chief in July 2019.

According to the Tampa Police Department, there were 21 arrests during the annual pirate invasion event. There were 15 boating under the influence arrests, four misdemeanor arrests and two felony arrests.