6 displaced after apartment fire in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that forced several people from their home early Tuesday.

The flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. at a two-story multi-unit home on the corner of South Street and Lime Avenue.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, the majority of the flames and smoke were coming from the building’s attic when firefighters arrived.

"The crews were working really hard to get all the ceiling and the walls down to get the hidden fires out," District Chief Scott Suehle said.

Michael Thomas was asleep in a bedroom when smoke filled his home.

“I hear my cousin yelling ‘Fire, fire, get out,’” he said. “Black smoke was everywhere. I couldn’t see anything, just black smoke.”

Thomas said his family and everyone else was able to make it out safely, including his puppy, Amoura.

"I got to the door and I left my dog in the room," he said. "I had to go back and get my dog."

Firefighters said six adults were displaced from the home, which is likely a total loss. Red Cross was called to assist the fire victims with clothing and a place to stay.