Community forum held to educate parents on vaping

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Orange County held a community educational forum on Monday evening on the issue of teenage vaping.

Several doctors from Nemours Children’s Health System presented to the crowd that teens are often unaware of the side-effects of vaping.

At the meeting, parents were also told what signs to watch for if their child is vaping.

Officials reminded parents that THC, not tobacco is what is most highly in demand for teens.

X-ray photos of several local teens showing inflammation in their lungs were also shown during the forum.

Since Oct. 1, 2019, Florida health officials said there have been 39 cases and one death related to vaping.