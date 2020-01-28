Man working on boat dock drowns in Lake Mary Jane
Victim fell into water
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after he fell into Lake Mary Jane while working on his boat dock Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Officials said the man, who was in his 60s, fell into the water for an unknown reason and remained submerged for about 15 minutes.
Crews performed CPR, but he could not be revived.
No further details were immediately available.
