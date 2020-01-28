54ºF

Sanford house burns to ground

No injuries reported in blaze at 1st Street and Burrows Lane

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: fire, house fire, Sanford, Seminole County
A Sanford home burns to the ground.
SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford home burned to the ground early Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at the corner of 1st Street and Burrows Lane.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene showed one charred wall left standing after the blaze.

No other details have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

