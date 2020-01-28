Sanford house burns to ground

Published: January 28, 2020, 7:43 am Updated: January 28, 2020, 7:51 am

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford home burned to the ground early Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at the corner of 1st Street and Burrows Lane.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene showed one charred wall left standing after the blaze.

No other details have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.