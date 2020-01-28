Van rolls over during Volusia County police pursuit

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- – A woman was taken into custody on Monday after her van rolled off International Speedway Boulevard during a law enforcement pursuit.

Investigators said their helicopter helped track the white van that was fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Deland police.

Video from the helicopter showed the van zig-zagging through traffic as the driver made her way from Deland toward Daytona Beach, and then made a u-turn.

Seconds later, her van was seen leaving the roadway.

"Westbound, outside lane, end of the grass," the helicopter pilot was heard saying."She’s losing control. Losing control. Signal 4. Rollover Rollover."

Body camera showed Deland officers and Volusia County sheriff's deputies pulling the woman from the overturned vehicle.

Deland police identified the woman as 38-year-old Sarah Yurman.

They would not say why they were trying to pull her over.

News 6 investigated and found out Yurman has a lengthy criminal record.

In 2018, police in Anchorage, Alaska, issued an alert for Yurman after an arrest warrant was issued.

They said she had escaped from a halfway house, and she also faced theft charges.

According to court records, police in Daytona Beach Shores arrested Yurman in 2019 on drug charges.

Once Yurman is booked at the Volusia County Jail, she will face a judge to hear the new charges she faces from Monday’s crash.