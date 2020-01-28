Woman asks for lighter, man attempts to kidnap her, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man threatened a woman with a handgun early Monday morning and attempted to force her into his apartment after she asked him for a lighter, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded at 4:26 a.m. to an apartment complex at 3997 Rosewood Way after the victim said she was held at gunpoint by a man who attempted to pull her into his apartment.

The victim was able to positively identify the man but police said he wouldn’t come out of his apartment.

Police are working to obtain an arrest warrant to arrest the man on aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted kidnapping charges, authorities said.

The victim was not injured in the attack, according to police.

Police have not identified the man involved.