Boy hides under bed after accidentally shooting 2-year-old sister, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 2-year-old girl is recovering at home Wednesday after accidentally being shot by her young brother, Ocala police said.

Officers said the toddler was shot Jan. 24 at a home on Northeast 21st Street around 12:45 p.m.

The mother told officers she put the children down for a nap and went to cook when she heard a loud “bang” noise about 15 minutes after she left the room, according to an OPD report. The woman told investigators she thought her daughter had fallen off the bed and went to check on her.

As she climbed up the stairs, she saw her son run across the hallway to his room. When she entered the room where she left her daughter, she found the toddler crying with blood coming from her left shoulder, according to the report. When she leaned over, she found a gun on the floor. The mother then called 911.

When police arrived, they found the boy hiding underneath his bed. He told officers he found the firearm under the bed in his mother’s room, saying it belonged to his father.

The 2-year-old was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. She is doing OK and was playing upon her release, officers said.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified of the incident. It’s unclear if anyone will be facing charges.