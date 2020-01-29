Former Orlando Union Rescue Mission building demolished after fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – The building in downtown Orlando that once housed the Orlando Union Rescue Mission was demolished this week, days after a fire broke out.

Orlando Fire Department Chief Benjamin Barksdale said shortly after the two-alarm fire broke out on Jan. 22 that the building, which had been purchased by the Orlando Magic, was already scheduled for demolition.

Before that, the building at 410 W. Central Boulevard served as a spot for the homeless to get access to shelter and resources for 50 years. Now, the Orlando Union Rescue Mission has a shelter on Colonial Drive.

Barksdale said firefighters rescued six homeless people from the building.

“How the homeless got access, we’re not sure, we’re looking into that but yeah, this building was scheduled for demolition,” Barksdale said.

The cause of the fire has not been released.