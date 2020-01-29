Former Umatilla High teacher accused of having sex with student

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Umatilla High School math teacher had a sexual relationship with a student at the school, according to the Tavares Police Department.

Police said William Rutledge gave the girl his cellphone number and they began texting and having conversations through Facebook Messenger.

Rutledge is accused of picking the student up from her home and taking her back to his home in Tavares, where they engaged in sexual activity, according to a news release.

Records show the victim said the relationship was consensual.

Details about when the abuse occurred were not immediately available.

Rutledge was arrested Tuesday on a sexual assault charge.