Montverde Academy senior earns full-tuition college scholarship

MONTVERDE, Fla – A Montverde Academy student was selected out of thousands of applicants to earn a full-tuition college scholarship.

Molly Smith said she is still in shock.

“This scholarship really has changed everything for me,” Smith said.

The Montverde Academy senior is one of 15 students from around the country selected for the “2020 Cameron Impact Scholarship.” The scholarship offers a full tuition to any college Smith chooses to attend.

"Now I have the ability to go anywhere that I want and this is just life changing," she said.

According to a news release from the Bryan Cameron Education Foundation, the prestigious group shares a “unified goal of making a positive impact in the greater community and world.”

Smith said she does that through film and storytelling. The young, award-winning filmmaker believes that made her stand out among the more than 2,700 students who applied for the scholarship.

"I use storytelling for social change. Everything I do regarding film and storytelling and writing, it all has to deal with some sort of social message because that's what I love to do," Smith said.

News 6 featured the 18-year-old’s recent film, “Dear America,” which is an award-winning film on gun violence told from Generation Z’s perspective.

Her film teacher, Jim Seaney, said this scholarship will help her follow her dreams to tell stories.

“It’s just going to give her that platform that she’s going to have more of an opportunity to take her talents, take her worth ethic and turn those into good things,” Seaney said.

Smith said she has already been accepted into Yale. She said she is waiting to hear back from a few other schools before making her decision.

Smith said she is thankful for her family and Montverde Academy's support. She adds she hopes her story will inspire other students to take risks.

“I would just say always remember anything is possible if you just try. You just have to put yourself out there and be fearless and take those risks because they may pay off,” Smith said.