Caretaker steals jewelry from elderly woman with Alzheimer’s, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A woman hired to take care of an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease instead stole jewelry from her, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Police said the victim’s son contacted them Wednesday because his mother’s neighbors had been telling him that his mother had been left alone when her caretaker was supposed to be there and she would walk to their homes to ask to use the phone.

The woman’s son said he hired 20-year-old Jasmine Morgan after seeing an ad she posted on Craigslist in May 2019 offering services from the elderly but recently he started having problems with her and heard that she was stealing jewelry to pawn, records show.

Police said the man went to the pawn shop and found jewelry that belonged to his mother, so he contacted Morgan and asked for her to meet at the victim’s house so he could get the rest back.

When Morgan saw patrol vehicles in the driveway of the home, police said she drove away from the residence but she was stopped nearby.

A bag containing the victim’s earrings and ring was found in Morgan’s vehicle but the victim’s tennis bracelet and wedding ring were still at a pawn shop in Daytona Beach, according to the affidavit.

Police said the tennis bracelet was valued at $1,000, the wedding ring was worth $750, the yellow ring was worth $750 and the earrings were valued at $20.

After she was arrested, Morgan said that she took “the other stuff” but she didn’t steal the wedding ring or pawn the tennis bracelet, records show.

Morgan is facing charges of grand theft and exploitation of the elderly.