Deadly crashes involving marijuana double after legalization, study shows

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new study by AAA has found marijuana is playing a larger role in deadly crashes, especially after legalization.

Researchers looked at the number of fatal crashes in Washington state before and after marijuana was legalized.

The study found the number of deadly crashes involving drivers who tested positive for THC, the drug’s main ingredient, has doubled since marijuana became legal in 2012.

Experts say marijuana use can impact concentration, slow reaction times and cloud judgement.

The study also found an estimated 14.8 million drivers in the United States reported driving within an hour of using marijuana in the past 30 days.