Melbourne Police Department school resource officer saves woman from burning apartment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne Police Department school resource officer is being credited with pulling a woman out of a burning, two-story apartment complex after spotting the blaze on his way to work Thursday, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

Both the officer and the woman were transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The fast-moving fire — which caused an estimated $100,000 in damages — was seen about 7:30 a.m. at the Mitchell Manor Apartment complex at 108 W. Fee Ave.

The officer, who was driving to work at Melbourne High School, saw the blaze and billowing smoke pouring from an apartment before pulling up to the parking lot.

The unidentified officer ran upstairs, broke out a window and pulled the woman from the burning apartment.

"The fire had spread to other apartments. He broke the upstairs window to get to her," said Cmdr. Mark Claycomb of the Melbourne Police Department.

Melbourne Fire Department crews responded moments later and treated both the officer and the woman.

Firefighters also worked to extinguish the fire, which had spread to two apartments. Both the first and second story of the complex were destroyed, Melbourne Fire Department Chief Chuck Bogle said in an email.

It was not immediately known how many residents were displaced.

The conditions of the officer and the unidentified woman were unavailable.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The Brevard County Red Cross was contacted to assist residents with housing assistance.

A state fire marshal was investigating the fire.

