Ocala 14, 16-year-old boys charged with stealing car, police say

OCALA, Fla. – Police arrested two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old after authorities say they stole a car Tuesday and later drove it to Walmart.

The teens are accused of stealing a Kia Spectra from the Carrington Lane Apartments on Southeast lake Weir Avenue overnight Tuesday, police said.

The vehicle was later spotted Wednesday around midnight unoccupied in the Walmart parking lot on East State Road 40 in Silver Springs by an Ocala police officer, according to the arrest report.

Other officers set up a perimeter around the vehicle, during which four teens walked out of the store. When they saw law enforcement officers police said the suspects attempted to flee. One teen stopped and cooperated with officers, according to the report.

The teen told officers they had intended to steal flare guns from Walmart.

Three teens, 16, 14 and 14 years old were arrested and charged with grand theft auto. Police attempted to contact their parents but were unsuccessful, according to the report.