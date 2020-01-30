Volusia County rapist who crawled through victim’s window receives 15 years in prison

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of breaking into a Volusia County woman’s home while she slept and then beating and raping her was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison, according to court records.

On March 16, 2018, Michael Chapman, 25, broke into the victim’s bedroom through her window and threw her on the floor, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office report. Chapman then proceeded to rip off the victim’s clothes. During the rape, he told her he would shoot whoever came through the door to help her if she screamed.

Chapman choked and beat the victim during the attack leaving her with a bloody lip, investigators said.

When the victim’s mother knocked on the door to check on her Chapman walked out the bedroom door and left the house. He was arrested later the same day.

Chapman was convicted of rape and burglary with a battery in October and Judge James Clayton sentenced him on Thursday in Volusia County.

After Chapman spends 15 years in prison he will have to register as a sex offender when he gets out, according to the state attorney.

Chapman will serve his sentence in a state prison facility.