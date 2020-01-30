Water line break closes roads in Melbourne Beach, including one near elementary school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A broken water line has closed roads in Melbourne Beach, affecting a popular route to a nearby elementary school, police said.

According to Melbourne Beach Police, Oak Street and Cherry Drive are closed because of a water main break, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The department asked parents of Gemini Elementary School students to use Atlantic Street or State Road A1A to reach the school.

Police said the damage to the line was noticed around midnight Wednesday and closed roads due to the water damage to the road.

The department said roads could be closed for most of the morning while city crews make repairs.

News 6 partner Florida Today contributed to this story.