9 guns were seized at checkpoints at Orlando International in January

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine guns were seized at checkpoints at the Orlando International Airport in January of 2020, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA said agents seized 258 guns in total in airports across the country from Jan. 1 to Jan. 26.

Of the 258, 229 guns were loaded and 81 had a round chambered.

Two weeks ago, TSA said 96 guns were found at checkpoints at MCO in 2019.

TSA said 100 guns were found at checkpoints at MCO in 2018.

Any customer with questions on what items they can bring to the airport can click on this link to use TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool.

TSA also wants to remind customers REAL-ID enforcement starts on Oct. 1.