Arson suspect accused of using glue, lighter to ignite couch while victim was sleeping

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After a fire tore through a Melbourne apartment complex, officials announced an arrest was made in connection to the flames.

Officials arrested Darrin Brown, 27, after he admitted to lighting a couch on fire with a lighter and glue, according to a report from the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations.

The fast-moving fire — which caused an estimated $100,000 in damages — was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mitchell Manor Apartment complex at 108 W. Fee Ave.

A Melbourne Police Department school resource officer was credited with pulling a woman out of the burning, two-story apartment complex after spotting the blaze on his way to work.

The victim said she was sleeping and unaware that her apartment was filling with smoke until the officer kicked in the door, according to the affidavit.

The cause of the fire was originally unclear but Melbourne firefighters said it looked suspicious.

Brown is charged with arson and attempted murder, both felonies. He is also charged with possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Brevard County Jail with no bond.

According to court documents, Brown is expected to face a judge Friday morning.

