‘I am created from fire:’ Teacher accused of molesting students pens bizarre letter

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Osceola County substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching several students recently sent an unusual letter to the judge overseeing his case.

Syed Asher sent the one-page letter earlier this month from the Osceola County Jail, where he is being held.

In the letter, Asher claims he is “immortal” and was “created from fire.” He also states that he was created to “steal the souls of innocent people.”

Asher was arrested last year after nearly a dozen students at various elementary schools in Osceola County accused him of molestation.

His next court appearance is set for April.