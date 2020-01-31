Medical marijuana clinic worker sold patient records so she could buy cars, feds say

OCALA, Fla. – An employee at a medical marijuana clinic in Mount Dora sold pictures she took with her cellphone of patient records so she could buy cars, according to the United States Secret Service.

Agents said they began investigating in May 2019 when a confidential informant told them that Stacey Lavette Hendricks was taking pictures of patients’ personally identifiable information and selling them for $100 each without the patients knowing.

On May 15, 2019, an undercover officer purchased four screenshots from Hendricks for $340, records show. Hendricks told the undercover officer that she she has access to the records as part of her job but she only targets patients who have good credit scores, according to the documents.

Agents said Hendricks admitted to using the extra cash she made from the sales to buy cars from Carvana and that sometimes, she would email patient information while sitting on the couch at home next to her boyfriend.

About a month later, the same undercover officer bought eight more sets of patient information for $700, according to the report.

Authorities said the undercover officer then bought 11 more sets toward the end of June for $1,000.

Hendricks was arrested in September 2019 on 18 charges of possessing the identification of another person with the intent to commit a violation of federal law. She’s being held at the Marion County Jail.