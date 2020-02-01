66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

66ºF

Local News

Man arrested in New Smyrna Beach hit-and-run

Crash happened on July 12, 2019

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Crime
A 54-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run in New Smyrna from July 12, 2019, according to New Smyrna Beach police.
A 54-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run in New Smyrna from July 12, 2019, according to New Smyrna Beach police. (WKMG-TV)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 54-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run in New Smyrna from July 12, 2019, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

Jeffrey Krull is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crashing involving death.

Police said Krull was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and failed to return to the scene of the crash after he killed 43-year-old Timothy Calabrese.

The crash happened on the 3300 block of North Dixie Freeway.

This is about two miles north of Lytle Avenue.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: