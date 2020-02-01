Man arrested in New Smyrna Beach hit-and-run

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 54-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run in New Smyrna from July 12, 2019, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

Jeffrey Krull is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crashing involving death.

Police said Krull was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and failed to return to the scene of the crash after he killed 43-year-old Timothy Calabrese.

The crash happened on the 3300 block of North Dixie Freeway.

This is about two miles north of Lytle Avenue.