Troopers investigate a fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a fatal crash in the area of County Road 315 and NE 100 Street around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Jeep Cherokee went off the road and drove onto the shoulder of CR 315.

Investigators said the Jeep overturned after colliding with a tree.

Officers said the person driving the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released and investigators are unsure if alcohol was a factor.