Troopers: Pedestrian struck by semi-truck after being hit while crossing the road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – According to Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol a woman was hit by a car while crossing the road, then struck again.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Sharon Decker, of Summerfield, was crossing the south lanes of US-301 Friday around 7:45 p.m. when she walked in front of a southbound Chevy 2500.

Troopers said the area where Decker was walking was poorly lit and she was not walking on a crosswalk.

According to troopers, the driver of the truck struck Decker and she was left partially in two lanes on the road.

Troopers said Decker was hit by a semi truck while she was still in the roadway.

Troopers said the driver of the semi-truck didn’t see her lying in the road.

Decker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

