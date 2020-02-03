AAA: Gas prices drop 7 cents in the past week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers in Florida are continuing to see plunging prices at the gas pump.

According to new numbers released Sunday by AAA, gas prices in Florida dropped 7 cents per gallon in the past week. The current average for a gallon of regular gas in the state now stands at $2.37. The national average is $2.47 per gallon.

Experts say the decline is due to high gasoline supplies and lower demand.

If the current wholesale prices hold, AAA says the state average could reach $2.30 per gallon by the end of the week.