Woman severely burned after fire sweeps through bedroom in Titusville home
Woman flown to local hospital to be treated
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville woman suffered severe burns in a fire that swept through a bedroom Monday.
The blaze was reported after 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Cheney Highway, according to the Titusville Fire Department.
Crews responded within minutes to battle the fire. The unidentified woman — whose condition was not immediately known — was being airlifted to an Orlando hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
State fire marshal is en route. Patient flown to local flown to local trauma center with burns. pic.twitter.com/rRB3fmLbIf— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) February 3, 2020
