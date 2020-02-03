Woman severely burned after fire sweeps through bedroom in Titusville home

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville woman suffered severe burns in a fire that swept through a bedroom Monday.

The blaze was reported after 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Cheney Highway, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Crews responded within minutes to battle the fire. The unidentified woman — whose condition was not immediately known — was being airlifted to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.