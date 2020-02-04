75ºF

2 Orlando police officers injured in crash

Two officers with the Orlando Police Department were transported to the hospital for injuries

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando police officers and a civilian were injured in a crash and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. on South Kirkman Road and Valencia College Drive, near the Orlando Valencia College campus.

According to a release from the department, the officers were responding to an in-progress criminal offense.

The three were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

