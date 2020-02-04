2 Orlando police officers injured in crash
Two officers with the Orlando Police Department were transported to the hospital for injuries
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando police officers and a civilian were injured in a crash and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. on South Kirkman Road and Valencia College Drive, near the Orlando Valencia College campus.
According to a release from the department, the officers were responding to an in-progress criminal offense.
The three were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
2 officers were involved in a crash and have been sent to local hospitals. Both are in stable condition at this time. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/dzSetPraOV— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.