‘Epic fail:’ Florida sex offender swallows meth while eluding authorities, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sex offender swallowed a bag of meth and nearly hit a patrol car while attempting to elude authorities after a failed traffic stop, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they initially tried to conduct a traffic stop on Darrell Bailey’s pickup truck Wednesday evening before they recognized that Bailey had a previous warrant for failing to register as a sexual offender.

When authorities tried to apprehend Bailey, they said he made a U-turn, drove through a business parking lot and headed west on Shepherd Road until a deputy conducted a precision immobilization technique maneuver, which caused the Dodge to spin.

Bailey regained control of the truck and drove straight toward an occupied patrol car, which he narrowly missed, records show.

Deputies said Bailey stopped at the end of Godwin Street after he drove over a fence and hit a shed.

According to the report, Bailey admitted to fleeing because of his warrants and the fact that he had methamphetamine on him, which he intentionally swallowed before he was arrested.

He was also found in possession of Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, records show.

“This was an epic fail for this guy. He had a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, he failed to stop for deputies, he failed at getting away - he made a lot of choices today, but failed several times with those choices. We’re extremely grateful though, that he failed to hit our deputy with his truck,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

He’s facing several charges including, fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Bailey has a prior criminal history that includes 15 felony charges and eight misdemeanors.