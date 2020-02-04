Facebook post helps man find stolen mini bike

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Facebook post helped a man find his stolen mini bike, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Bressler Lane on Feb. 2 after receiving a report a red and white Honda CRF 50 was stolen out of a garage.

The victim went to Facebook right away to see if anyone in the area saw his bike, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Someone shared a photo with the victim of two younger men in the area riding the stolen bike, according to investigators.

Investigators said a photo showed one of the men pushing the bike up a driveway on Breeze Hill Lane.

Deputies said investigators talk to a 16-year-old who said a friend from school had brought the bike to his house so they could ride.

The teen told investigators he did not know it was stolen, according to deputies.

Another person in the area saw the bike on Bayside Drive and shared the photo with the victim.

The victim found his bike and called investigators.

Investigators said deputies released the bike to the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to a juvenile and his mother on Bayside Drive.

Deputies said the juvenile told investigators he thought the bike belonged to his 16-year-old friend.

During the conversation with the juvenile at Bayside Drive, investigators said he started to receive messages from his friend to put the bike in the woods and hide it.

Investigators said the 16-year-old stated where he stole the bike from in the text messages.

Deputies said the 16-year-old also wrote a text message stating he was going to sell the bike to someone in Jacksonville.

Investigators said the teen admitted to deputies to stealing the bike. The teen is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft of a motor vehicle.