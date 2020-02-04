Have you received creepy texts from an unknown number? Sheriff’s Office says you’re not alone

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a crime alert and you may already be a victim.

PCSO says it has received reports of unsolicited text messages from unfamiliar phone numbers that contain disturbing images of mutilated bodies and decapitated heads. The sender claims to be a member of a drug cartel and threatens acts of violence, trying to scare the recipient into sending money.

According to reports, some of the messages will even include pictures of the recipient’s home or information about the recipient. Investigators say although this can be frightening, the information used is generally found easily on the internet from open sources.

Similar scams have been reported across the nation and come from phone numbers owned by Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol companies.

Deputies say you should never reply to a text from a sender you do not know.

If you receive a text that you believe is part of this scam notify law enforcement.