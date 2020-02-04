23-year-old Marion County man dies after crash into tree

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Ocklawaha man is dead after a crash on the SE 100th Avenue in Marion County around 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said Dustin Phillips was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima southbound on SE 100th negotiating a left curve.

Phillips failed to negotiate the curve and veered off the roadway, according to FDOT.

Investigators said once Phillips veered off the road, he drove into a DOT curve warning sign on the west shoulder.

Phillips overcorrected and veered across the roadway.

Investigators said he went off the road to the right and hit another DOT warning sign on the east shoulder, according to investigators.

Troopers said Phillips also hit a tree.