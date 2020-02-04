Section of Mills Avenue to reopen, was closed to replace lift station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A section of Mills Avenue that was closed for months will reopen for drivers at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mills Avenue between South Street and Anderson Street will reopen, it was closed as crews with the Public Works Department installed a new sanitary sewer infrastructure.

Orlando city officials want to remind drivers to proceed through the area carefully as equipment will still be present.

“During the closure, crews will install a new gravity sewer line and a sanitary force main that will transfer material to Lift Station One, currently being constructed at the corner of Mills Avenue and South Street,” city officials said in a news release in 2019. “The construction of the new lift station will replace two aging lift stations and provide more efficient and reliable sewer and wastewater service to downtown Orlando neighborhoods.”