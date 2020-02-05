76ºF

9-year-old boy charged with attempted murder undergoes psychiatric evaluation

5-year-old victim in stable condition

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Ocala, crime

OCALA, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy accused of attempted murder after stabbing his sister appeared Wednesday before a Marion County judge following a psychiatric evaluation.

Last week, the judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the boy after investigators say he stabbed his 5-year-old sister multiple times at their Ocala apartment.

On Wednesday, the boy's attorney said he had a psychiatric evaluation on Monday and asked for more time to complete competency evaluations.

According to the arrest report, the boy told investigators he wanted to kill his sister because the thought entered his head.

The victim was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Ocala Police said on Wednesday the victim remains at the hospital but is stable.

The 9-year-old boy is expected back in court on Feb. 12.

