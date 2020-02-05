Palm Coast City Council takes step to ban sale of vaping to buyers under 21

PALM COAST, Fla. – Members of Palm Coast City Council participated in a first vote to ban the sale of vaping products to buyers under 21 at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance was passed by a unanimous vote.

The ordinance includes the banning of vaping wherever smoking is banned.

Business owners would also have to sell vape products behind the counter if the ordinance passes the final vote.

A couple of people in the audience had some concerns about who would enforce the new rules if the ordinance passes.

A second vote will be held in a few weeks.

Back in January, health officials in Orange County held a community education forum on the issue of teenage vaping.

Since October of 2019, there have 399 cases and one death related to vaping, according to Florida health officials.