Police: 28-year-old man lured 13-year-old to Ocoee park

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police arrested a man on Monday who they said lured a 13-year-old girl to a park on a dating app.

Investigators say someone called to report a suspicious vehicle at Bob Sorenson Field.

When Ocoee police officers arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Clayton Colborn with a 13-year-old girl near the restrooms at the park.

Investigators said they learned that Colborn had met the girl on the dating app Yubo, and he had posed as a 16-year-old boy with a different name.

They charged him with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and two counts of traveling to meet a minor for an illegal act.

He posted a $14,000 bond on Tuesday night, and he walked out of the Orange County Jail with no comment.