15-year-old found shot in Orange County neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was found shot early Thursday in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an aggravated battery around 2 a.m. in the area of 1800 Rockhurst Avenue, near Colonial Drive and Lake Picket Road in Orlando.

Deputies found the boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to deputies.

A neighbor said she heard several gunshots and then the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

News 6 reporter Mark Lehman spotted clothing, shoes and a possible shell casing in the street, but no other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

