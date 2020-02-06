3 men arrested after breaking into over 100 storage units, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three 21-year-old men have been arrested after authorities said they broke into over 100 storage units and stole the items inside.

According to officials, the men robbed the units at 5330 and 5301 North Pine Hills Road.

Jason Lott, Shamiles David and Jerry Francois are facing a slew of charges deputies said in a Tweet Thursday.

Detectives are asking the public to check their units and call 407-254-1010 if you notice something missing.

Authorities said many of the stolen items have not been claimed.

