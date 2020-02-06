Central Florida schools cancel activities amid severe weather threat

Some school districts have announced changes to their schedules as Central Florida braces for the possibility of severe weather.

According to News 6 meteorologists, a line of strong storms is expected to pass through Central Florida late Thursday into Friday morning, bringing the possibility of rain, winds greater than 60 mph, lightning and tornadoes.

Ahead of the storms, officials with some Central Florida school districts have canceled after-school activities and warn further adjustments could be made to school schedules pending the severity of the storms and any damage left behind.

News 6 has reached out to all Central Florida school districts about possible cancellations and delays.

Here’s a list of responses:

FLAGLER

“Flagler Schools just canceled all after-school activities, events, and sports for today. Our Extended Day Program remains open as normal,” officials said Thursday.

MARION

“All after-school activities are canceled this evening due to severe weather moving into our area. 21st Century Programs will continue on normal schedules,” officials said Thursday.

SUMTER

“Most after-school activities in Sumter have been canceled today,” officials said Thursday.

LAKE

News 6 has not heard back from Lake County school officials.

ORANGE

“Activities will continue as scheduled, however schools do have the discretion to cancel activities on a case by case basis if weather is impacting their specific area," officials said Thursday.

OSCEOLA

News 6 has not heard back from Osceola County school officials.

SEMINOLE

“Nothing has been cancelled in our district at this point in time. We will continue to monitor the situation," officials said Thursday.

VOLUSIA

No changes have been announced in Volusia County.

BREVARD

“Brevard County Public Schools is not planning to close any schools or change bus operations. However, we will assess damage, if any, early tomorrow morning," officials said Thursday.

POLK

Polk County Public Schools is monitoring some potentially severe weather that is expected to impact areas of Florida... Posted by Polk County Public Schools on Thursday, February 6, 2020

This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for the latest weather alerts.

