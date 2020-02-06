Deputies push for renewed interest in dozens of missing persons cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Orange County are asking for the public’s help with a pile of missing persons cases dating back to the 1970s.

Inside the Orange County Sheriff's Office, families of six different missing people spoke about the importance of others speaking up in their cases.

"I know there's people out there that know what happened to my brother," said Cullen Leith's sister. Leith disappeared in 2016.

Representatives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re handling about 100 outstanding cases right now.

“These cases, they’ve run cold. We have nothing,” Sgt. Gloria Morris said.

Lolita Rowe carries around fading family photos of her sister Latonya Roberts, who disappeared in 1994.

“It was a couple weeks before Christmas so it’s like you relieve that moment every year,” she said. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It’s hard to believe that someone can not know anything, but how can you sleep at night? How can you sleep at night knowing you know something about my sister missing and not say anything.”

