Hold the phone: Clermont police aren’t calling you

CLERMONT, Fla. – Authorities issued a new crime alert warning Clermont residents of calls from someone pretending to be an officer asking for personal information.

Police say they have received reports of the department’s phone number being spoofed, with someone on the other end presenting themselves as a law enforcement officer.

The department said the caller will ask for personal information, including Social Security numbers.

Anyone who receives a call from the department’s number and is asked personal questions should hang up and call the Clermont police non-emergency line to verify that a real officer is calling, police said in a tweet.

The nonemergency number is 352-394-5588.