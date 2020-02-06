How Floridians with disabilities can save for the future

ORLANDO, Fla. – Setting money aside can be difficult for most people and the situation gets even more complicated when the person has disabilities.

Jenn Sikora, a local advocate with ABLE United and the mother of a son with Down syndrome, knows that saving can be tricky but not impossible.

She says her son, Sean, is pushing the boundaries thanks in part to ABLE United and its No Limits campaign, which showcases how those with disabilities can save for the future.

During a recent interview on News 6 at Nine, Sikora explained how ABLE United accounts work, the importance of the No Limits campaign and the struggles people with disabilities face when it comes to saving money.

