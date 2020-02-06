‘You better not shoot:’ 2nd arrest made after woman shot in Lake County

A 20-year-old Eustis man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Lake County last month that left a woman with a collapsed lung and spinal fracture, according to authorities.

Keenon Benn was arrested on a charge of principal to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a Lake County arrest affidavit, the woman said she got into an argument Jan. 27 on McDonald Avenue, near Generations Restaurant, with Benn’s cousin, Keson Donaldson, with whom she’s had previous issues.

The woman said Donaldson punched her in the face, so she slashed his face with an eyebrow archer, a razor used to groom eyebrows, the affidavit stated.

Officials said Benn handed a gun to Donaldson and the victim said, “Boy, you better not shoot that gun,” as she walked away. The woman said up to eight shots rang out and she remembers being struck by a bullet and falling to the ground, according to the affidavit.

A witness said he saw a man and woman arguing and exchanging insults, and the man fired as many as five shots at her and she fell to the ground. The man then drove away, the witness said.

Donaldson was arrested after the shooting and said the fight started when he was confronted by the woman, her brother and two others, according to the affidavit. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Donaldson later said the gun was given to him by a man nicknamed Ooh, according to officials, who later determined that Ooh is his cousin, Benn.

Benn was booked into the Lake County Jail and was held on a $10,000 bond, officials said.