Crews respond to house fire in Apopka
The house fire was on Central Avenue
APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka home on Central Avenue is a total loss after a fire on Thursday night.
The Orange County Fire Rescue said flames ripped through the roof of the 1,400-ft home.
Crews had to fight heavy winds while putting out the fire.
Update Central Ave #HouseFire | One neighbor transported for possible breathing issues related to smoke in area. pic.twitter.com/ArnBVKFDK5— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 7, 2020
Investigators said there was a partial roof collapse.
The home appears to be vacant, according to the OCFR.
A neighbor was rushed to the hospital for possible breathing issues related to smoke in the area, according to the investigators.
The fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
