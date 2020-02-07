79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

79ºF

Local News

Crews respond to house fire in Apopka

The house fire was on Central Avenue

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
An Apopka home on Central Avenue is a total loss after a fire on Thursday night.
An Apopka home on Central Avenue is a total loss after a fire on Thursday night. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka home on Central Avenue is a total loss after a fire on Thursday night.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said flames ripped through the roof of the 1,400-ft home.

Crews had to fight heavy winds while putting out the fire.

Investigators said there was a partial roof collapse.

The home appears to be vacant, according to the OCFR.

A neighbor was rushed to the hospital for possible breathing issues related to smoke in the area, according to the investigators.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: