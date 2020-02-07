Crews respond to house fire in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka home on Central Avenue is a total loss after a fire on Thursday night.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said flames ripped through the roof of the 1,400-ft home.

Crews had to fight heavy winds while putting out the fire.

Update Central Ave #HouseFire | One neighbor transported for possible breathing issues related to smoke in area. pic.twitter.com/ArnBVKFDK5 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 7, 2020

Investigators said there was a partial roof collapse.

The home appears to be vacant, according to the OCFR.

A neighbor was rushed to the hospital for possible breathing issues related to smoke in the area, according to the investigators.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.