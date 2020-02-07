Do face masks really keep you from getting sick?

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we enter an especially rough flu season, and concerns over the coronavirus spread worldwide, many are looking for the most effective way to keep from getting sick.

Face masks have been a common sight in hospitals, planes and public spaces recently, but do they really provide protection against disease?

Dr. Carlos Ruiz of Central Florida Regional Hospital specializes in infectious disease and breaks down how much we can truly depend on popular methods of disease control.

