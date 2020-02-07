Elderly woman fatally shot during domestic dispute in Lake County, deputies say

LEESBURG, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was found shot to death and an elderly man was found injured at a home in Leesburg, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived at the home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday after someone called 911 and hung up.

Inside the home, deputies found the woman, whose name has not been released, dead from gunshot wounds. The elderly man inside the home, who has also not been identified, was flown to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Details on his condition were not immediately known.

Authorities said they believe the incident began as a domestic dispute between the two.

No other details were immediately available.

