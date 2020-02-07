Huge tree branch falls on woman’s vehicle in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A huge tree branch fell on a woman’s vehicle in Ocala.

High winds ripped through Central Florida on Thursday.

Tropical force winds hit Ocala on Thursday.

A tree fell on a woman's car in Ocala. (WKMG viewer)

Gusts of wind reached 48 mph.

A viewer in Maitland sent us a photo after a tree fell on power lines on Druid Road.

A tree removal crew had to visit the neighborhood and cut the tree into pieces to remove it from the street.

Tree takes down power lines in Maitland

The electricity in the area was out for a portion of the night, around 11 a.m. the lights came back on.