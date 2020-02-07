Huge tree branch falls on woman’s vehicle in Ocala
High winds ripped through Central Florida on Thursday
OCALA, Fla. – A huge tree branch fell on a woman’s vehicle in Ocala.
Tropical force winds hit Ocala on Thursday.
Gusts of wind reached 48 mph.
A viewer in Maitland sent us a photo after a tree fell on power lines on Druid Road.
A tree removal crew had to visit the neighborhood and cut the tree into pieces to remove it from the street.
The electricity in the area was out for a portion of the night, around 11 a.m. the lights came back on.
