Kissimmee police search for man wanted in sex battery case

Tweet says officers looking for Ruben Alfonso Chilel-Lopez

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Ruben Alfonso Chilel-Lopez.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a sexual battery.

Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that officers are looking for Ruben Alfonso Chilel-Lopez.

Details about the case, however, have not been released.

Anyone with information about Chilel-Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 407-847-0176

