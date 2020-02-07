Kissimmee police search for man wanted in sex battery case
Tweet says officers looking for Ruben Alfonso Chilel-Lopez
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a sexual battery.
Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that officers are looking for Ruben Alfonso Chilel-Lopez.
Details about the case, however, have not been released.
Anyone with information about Chilel-Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 407-847-0176
The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Ruben Alfonso Chilel-Lopez in reference to a sexual battery. If you know his whereabouts, you're asked to contact KPD at 407-847-0176 pic.twitter.com/XHK6YqJVti— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) February 6, 2020
